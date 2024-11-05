Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police fatally shoot suspect after home invasion attempt

Nov 5, 2024, 9:01 AM | Updated: Nov 6, 2024, 4:39 pm

Police shot and killed a man who allegedly broke into a south Phoenix home....

Police shot and killed a man who allegedly broke into a south Phoenix home. (KTAR News File Photo)

(KTAR News File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried breaking into a south Phoenix home on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about an armed home invasion near 15th Avenue and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road, around 10 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They saw a pickup truck with the suspect, 41-year-old Carlos Fregoso, possibly inside leaving the area and attempted to stop it.

A brief chase ensued before the truck crashed into a block wall.

“The driver, an adult male, got out of the pickup with a gun in hand. Officers gave the man commands to stop and drop the gun as the man continued to run towards a residential home. As the man reached the driveway of the residence, he raised a gun towards the officers which resulted in the officers firing their handguns,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory.

RELATED STORIES

What happened after police shooting in south Phoenix?

After Fregoso was shot, officers rendered medical aid until the fire department arrived and pronounced the suspect dead.

Detectives said they found two handguns by Fregoso and another rifle inside the pickup truck. It was confirmed that the suspect was the same person involved in the home invasion, according to authorities.

Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting. No further information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County attorney race 2024...

KTAR.com

Incumbent Rachel Mitchell leading Maricopa County attorney race

While running in the Maricopa County Attorney race 2024, Incumbent Rachel Mitchell said she wants to focus gun violence, retail crime and fentanyl.

9 minutes ago

Phoenix's Kate Gallego is among the Valley mayors up for reelection in the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego cruises to reelection; 2 other Valley incumbents in trouble

Kate Gallego is cruising to reelection as Phoenix’s mayor, but two incumbent Valley mayors were in danger of losing their races.

20 minutes ago

David Schweikert and Amish Shah...

KTAR.com

Incumbent David Schweikert leads Amish Shah in Arizona CD1 race

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Amish Shah in the race for Arizona Congressional District 1 as of Wednesday evening.

20 minutes ago

The five Maricopa County Board of Supervisors seats were up for grabs during the 2024 election....

KTAR.com

2 Maricopa County supervisor races remain tight, other 3 are blowouts

Two Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races remain too close to call, while the three other contests are blowouts.

21 minutes ago

Maricopa County Sheriff...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan defeats Tyler Kamp to become next Maricopa County Sheriff

Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

2 hours ago

Kamala Harris Donald Trump...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump closing in on victory over Kamala Harris in race for president in Arizona

Republican Donald Trump was closing in on a victory over Kamala Harris in the race for Arizona's 11 presidential electors on Wednesday night.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Phoenix Police fatally shoot suspect after home invasion attempt