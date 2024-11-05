PHOENIX — Police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried breaking into a south Phoenix home on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about an armed home invasion near 15th Avenue and Chipman Road, south of Broadway Road, around 10 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They saw a pickup truck with the suspect, 41-year-old Carlos Fregoso, possibly inside leaving the area and attempted to stop it.

A brief chase ensued before the truck crashed into a block wall.

“The driver, an adult male, got out of the pickup with a gun in hand. Officers gave the man commands to stop and drop the gun as the man continued to run towards a residential home. As the man reached the driveway of the residence, he raised a gun towards the officers which resulted in the officers firing their handguns,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory.

What happened after police shooting in south Phoenix?

After Fregoso was shot, officers rendered medical aid until the fire department arrived and pronounced the suspect dead.

Detectives said they found two handguns by Fregoso and another rifle inside the pickup truck. It was confirmed that the suspect was the same person involved in the home invasion, according to authorities.

Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting. No further information was available.

