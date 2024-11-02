Humble Bistro owners open new seafood concept in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The owners of Humble Bistro have announced the opening of their seafood concept, Humble Oysters & Bubbles, a seafood parlor and bubbles bar, in Phoenix.

Located at 5415 E. High Street, Humble Oysters & Bubbles will be open Sunday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re beyond thrilled to open our new seafood concept on High Street,” said Jorge Gomez, chef and partner of Humble Bistro. “The freshly renovated space will feature the signature Humble Bistro charm, superior service, scratch-made, globally influenced food and an enticing selection of bubbles domestically and from around the world at amazingly affordable prices.

“We look forward to welcoming the community in — not just for great seafood but for a ‘Not So’ Humble experience.”

Humble Oysters & Bubbles will serve oysters, mussels, clams, crab, lobster, shrimp, scallops, octopus and fresh fish featured in pastas, curries and sandwiches.

Drink-wise, an expansive selection of Champagne, Crémant, Cava, Prosecco, Rose and sparkling are offered to pair with the seafood.

