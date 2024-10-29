Avilla Palomino to bring 197 build-to-rent homes to Glendale...

PHOENIX — A new build-to-rent community is set to open in Glendale next month, according to the developers behind the project.

NexMetro Communities will open the 197-home Avilla Palomino community in late November.

The rentable homes are located near Peoria and 51st avenues, about 3 miles east of Interstate 17.

More details about build-to-rent homes in Avilla Palomino

All available homes have private backyards, private entries and high 10-foot ceilings.

There are one-, two- and three-bedroom homes available. The two- and three-bedroom floorplans are detached homes.

The community is also pet-friendly and doesn’t have any restrictions on pet breeds.

The rent rates are not yet available. Those who want to be alerted when more information comes out can join the VIP interest list and schedule a tour once leasing begins.

Developers say Glendale build-to-rent community is worry-free

Linda Coburn, the vice president of asset management for NexMetro, said Avilla Palomino gives residents a chance to have their own homes without worrying about upkeep.

“Our Avilla neighborhoods continue to provide an option for those renters by choice seeking the privacy and comforts of a single-level detached home without the hassles of home ownership,” Coburn said in a Monday news release.

Amenities include an EV charging station, a swimming pool, an on-site dog park, a green space and 24/7 maintenance.

“This high-quality living experience has broad appeal,” Coburn said. “Our residents are very diverse — from millennials and young families to those in mid-life and retirement.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.