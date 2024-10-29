Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society rescues senior dog from Phoenix canal

Oct 29, 2024, 4:30 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Dorothea the senior chihuahua looks happy nowadays, but she's had a tricky past. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Back in June, she was stuck in the middle of a Phoenix canal. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) A Good Samaritan spotted her and called for help. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) AHS answered the call, along with Phoenix Fire. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) AHS emergency technician Hunter Stribling used various rescue devices to rescue Dorothea. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Eventually, Dorothea was brought to safety. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Upon her rescue, Dorothea was given some grub to replenish her energy. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Medical technicians also looked her over to make sure she was OK. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Dorothea is a sweet and loving dog who loves cuddles and attention. (Arizona Humane Society Photo) Dorothea now lives a happy life with her forever family in Youngtown. (Arizona Humane Society Photo)

PHOENIX — Looking at Dorothea now, one might have no clue the happy chihuahua was once stuck in troubled waters.

The senior dog now lives her best life with her family in Youngtown, which is around 25 miles southeast of metro Phoenix.

However, she had been a damsel in distress last summer.

How did senior dog rescue story start?

A Good Samaritan spotted Dorothea stuck in the middle of a water canal in Phoenix on June 16.

She was still and sad as she lay prone on top of a half-submerged shopping cart that drifted through the canal.

The person who spotted her called for help — and the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and Phoenix Fire Department answered the call.

How did authorities rescue senior dog trapped in Phoenix canal?

An emergency animal medical technician with AHS named Hunter Stribling arrived to rescue Dorothea, along with Phoenix Fire.

RELATED STORIES

Stribling devised a plan to save her by using a ladder and various rescue devices.

Once she was finally ashore, Dorothea was much more lively, wagging her tail and moving around.

She was brought to AHS’ trauma hospital and given a thorough veterinary exam. She had minor injuries and a few fractured teeth, which required dental work.

Overall, though, she was in good health given the circumstances. She required a month of treatment.

AHS doesn’t know how she ended up in the canal or how long she was in there.

However, AHS shone a spotlight on her story to remind the community it cares for almost 22,000 pets just like Dorothea.

Anyone who wants to adopt an animal can go online.

Not ready for the lifelong commitment of adoption? Animals are also in dire need of safe places to stay that aren’t Maricopa County’s overflowing shelters.

Animal lovers can apply to temporarily open their homes to animals in need online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

senior dog rescue Arizona Humane Society...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Humane Society rescues senior dog from Phoenix canal

The Arizona Humane Society worked with the Phoenix Fire Department to save a senior chihuahua stuck in the middle of a canal on June 16, 2024.

5 seconds ago

Idealab Arizona tech startups...

Serena O'Sullivan

Idealab launches ASU-affiliated startup studio to support new businesses

Idealab Arizona, a startup studio in partnership with Arizona State University, launched earlier this month to support innovation and entrepreneurship.

8 hours ago

The city of Phoenix Parks Board added all trails at South Mountain Park and Preserve to the Phoenix...

David Veenstra

Phoenix adding South Mountain to trails closed during times of excessive heat

The city of Phoenix Parks Board added all trails at South Mountain Park and Preserve to the Phoenix Trails and Heat Safety Program.

10 hours ago

One man is dead and three others were injured, including a child, after a multi-vehicle crash in no...

David Veenstra

1 dead, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in northeast Phoenix

One man is dead and three others were injured, including a child, after a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

10 hours ago

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th ...

David Veenstra

Suspected vandal charged with more than 750 acts of graffiti in central Phoenix

An alleged vandal was charged with performing more than 750 acts of graffiti around Phoenix's 19th Avenue corridor since the start of last year.

13 hours ago

US 60...

KTAR.com

Eastbound US 60 reopened in East Valley following crash

Eastbound US 60 was closed in the East Valley for about three hours on Monday afternoon for a crash, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

Arizona Humane Society rescues senior dog from Phoenix canal