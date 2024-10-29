PHOENIX — Looking at Dorothea now, one might have no clue the happy chihuahua was once stuck in troubled waters.

The senior dog now lives her best life with her family in Youngtown, which is around 25 miles southeast of metro Phoenix.

However, she had been a damsel in distress last summer.

How did senior dog rescue story start?

A Good Samaritan spotted Dorothea stuck in the middle of a water canal in Phoenix on June 16.

She was still and sad as she lay prone on top of a half-submerged shopping cart that drifted through the canal.

The person who spotted her called for help — and the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) and Phoenix Fire Department answered the call.

How did authorities rescue senior dog trapped in Phoenix canal?

An emergency animal medical technician with AHS named Hunter Stribling arrived to rescue Dorothea, along with Phoenix Fire.

Stribling devised a plan to save her by using a ladder and various rescue devices.

Once she was finally ashore, Dorothea was much more lively, wagging her tail and moving around.

She was brought to AHS’ trauma hospital and given a thorough veterinary exam. She had minor injuries and a few fractured teeth, which required dental work.

Overall, though, she was in good health given the circumstances. She required a month of treatment.

AHS doesn’t know how she ended up in the canal or how long she was in there.

However, AHS shone a spotlight on her story to remind the community it cares for almost 22,000 pets just like Dorothea.

Anyone who wants to adopt an animal can go online.

Not ready for the lifelong commitment of adoption? Animals are also in dire need of safe places to stay that aren’t Maricopa County’s overflowing shelters.

Animal lovers can apply to temporarily open their homes to animals in need online.

