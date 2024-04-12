Close
Arizona Humane Society emergency tech rescues Labrador Retriever mix from brick wall

Apr 12, 2024

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX – A four-month-old Labrador Retriever mix was rescued from a brick wall by a technician with the Arizona Humane Society earlier this week.

AHS first came across Leche on April 7 when a caller said her head was deeply wedged in a brick wall in the area of Central and Southern avenues.

The Phoenix Fire Department had to use a halogen bar to create a hole large enough to free the 17-pound dog after water, lotion and other lubricants that were applied could not remove the pup.

It took the technician around an hour to ensure Leche’s head was free. After that, they gently pulled her to safety.

After an initial checkup on the pet ambulance, the technician took Leche to the AHS trauma hospital for a medical checkup, where she was later deemed fine.

The caller who found Leche later adopted the pup.

AHS cares for 22,000 pets each year. Last year, AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technicians and Cruelty Investigators responded to nearly 15,000 calls of service.

