PHOENIX — Republican Jerry Sheridan has defeated Democrat Tyler Kamp in the race to become the next Maricopa County Sheriff.

Kamp conceded the race on Wednesday with Sheridan leading 53%-46% with over 1.4 million voters reported, according to results from Maricopa County.

“Though the results weren’t what we hoped for, we must accept the results and acknowledge who the voters selected,” Kamp said. “I wish Sheriff-Elect Sheridan the very best.”

Sheridan will replace interim Sheriff Russ Skinner, who was appointed to the position after Democrat Paul Penzone left office in January to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Who are Maricopa County Sheriff candidates Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp?

Sheridan, who lost to Penzone when he ran for the position in 2020, is former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s longtime chief deputy.

He defeated Frank Milstead and Frank Crawford in the July Republican primary.

Kamp defeated Skinner, who has been interim sheriff since February, in the Democratic primary.

Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department, including time as a shift commander, gang enforcement sergeant and homicide detective.

