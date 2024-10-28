PHOENIX — The Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council approved $4.2 million to reduce the growing US 60 (Grand Avenue)/Loop 303 interchange congestion problem, according to a Thursday press release.

This improvement plan also targets the intersection of US 60 and 163rd Avenue.

The funding from the Proposition 400 Freeway Life Cycle Program was supported by Maricopa County’s half-cent sales tax for transportation, and nearly doubles the $4.5 million funding effort by the Arizona Department of Transportations in 2023. Unlike 2023, this round of funding hopes to address the issue in the long term.

The city of Surprise, city of Peoria, Maricopa County and ADOT are all cooperating with the Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Council to continue to find ways to improve traffic flow at the US 60 (Grand Avenue)/Loop 303 interchange.

“We have received significant feedback from concerned residents about the traffic issues on Grand Avenue,” Surprise Mayor Skip Hall said in a release. “(The approved plan) is a great example of how Proposition 400 funding allows us to quickly deploy solutions to respond to public concerns.”

#MAGNews

Major improvements coming to the Northwest Valley along US 60 (Grand Avenue) at the Loop 303. The MAG Regional Council has approved $4.2 million for improvements to the US 60 (Grand Avenue)/Loop 303 traffic interchange and the nearby intersection of US 60 and 163rd Ave. pic.twitter.com/cuHIaPLFXg — MAG – Maricopa Association of Governments (@MAGregion) October 24, 2024

What improvements are scheduled for the near future?

Adding second right turn lane on eastbound US 60 to the southbound Loop 303 on-ramp.

Stretching two-lane portion of southbound SR 303 entrance ramp by moving the gore point at the mainline farther south.

Adding more deceleration and acceleration lanes at the intersecting roadway on eastbound US 60 between Deer Valley Road and 163rd Avenue.

Creating fourth eastbound and westbound US 60 through lanes at 163rd Avenue intersection.

Adding third left turn lane from southbound Loop 303 off-ramp to westbound US 60.

Follow @pwmoses11

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.