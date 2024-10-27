PHOENIX — In yet another sign of Arizona’s importance to winning the White House, Kamala Harris will be in metro Phoenix on Halloween, the same day Harris’ counterpart Donald Trump will visit the state.

Harris will hold a rally in Phoenix on Oct. 31 in the afternoon, according to a press release. Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte will perform at the event.

Those interested in attending can RSVP online.

No other details about the rally, held less than a week before Election Day, have been announced.

Harris was last in Arizona at a campaign rally in Chandler on Oct. 10.

Kamala Harris visit: Trump also in the Valley on Halloween

Across town, Trump will be at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale that evening for the “Tucker Carlson Live Tour.” Carlson will interview Trump to cap his nationwide tour.

The event will start at 6 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to arrive by 4 p.m. to make it through Secret Service security checkpoints by showtime.

Trump was last in town on Thursday, when he held a rally at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

