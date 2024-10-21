Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa college district receives $1.7 million to grow semiconductor training programs

Oct 21, 2024, 4:45 AM | Updated: 7:15 am

Maricopa college district receives large award to grow semiconductor training programs....

Maricopa college district receives large award to grow semiconductor training programs. (Photo by Pixabay)

(Photo by Pixabay)

Roxanne De La Rosa's Profile Picture

BY ROXANNE DE LA ROSA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One of the largest community college districts in the nation — Maricopa County Community College District was selected to receive $1.7 million to expand training programs for microchip manufacturing positions in Arizona.

The funding is a part of the CHIPS and Science law and was backed by Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.

Sinema and Kelly wanted to bring in more workforce development programs in the state. The law was established to help close gaps across the U.S. semiconductor industry.

The money was awarded by the National Semiconductor Technology Center and Workforce Partner Alliance programs.

“This investment from our bipartisan CHIPS and Science law will ensure Maricopa Community Colleges can continue providing talented Arizonans with the tools and training to thrive, protect our national security, and strengthen Arizona’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing,” Sinema said in a press release.

“As Arizona’s microchip industry continues to grow, there will be even more demand for a trained workforce ready to work the jobs of the future,” Kelly said in a press release.

“This funding will allow Maricopa County Community College District to expand their quick start semiconductor technician training program—preparing more Arizonans with the skills they need to start great-paying careers without a four-year degree. By investing in our workforce, we’re strengthening Arizona’s position as a leader in microchip manufacturing and ensuring our nation’s competitiveness and security,” Kelly said.

Which Maricopa colleges will receive the funding?

Training to work as a semiconductor technician is offered at three of the district’s 10 colleges, Chandler-Gilbert Community, Estrella Mountain Community and Mesa Community colleges.

The funding will allow MCCCD to expand the training to Glendale Community College. The district plans to roll out additional training programs, including the Maricopa Accelerated Semiconductor Training, MAST which is meant to build on the current curriculum.

MCCCD’S goal is to “prepare an additional 300 individuals for careers as semiconductor technicians in Arizona’s booming microchip industry, addressing the region’s growing demand for highly skilled workers and reinforcing Arizona’s position as a global microchip leader,” according to the press release.

RELATED STORIES

For nearly two years Sinema and Kelly pushed for the CHIPS and Science Act to be passed, a plan that called for $52 billion to create U.S. jobs in microchip manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world. According to TSMC’s website, they will open three manufacturing facilities in Arizona – with the first one set to start production as early as 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Eyes on Education presented by:

Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona News

Marvin Jalo, 17, will be tried as an adult for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the 2024 Ph...

Kevin Stone

Teen arrested for allegedly plotting terrorist attack on Phoenix Pride festival

A teenager faces felony terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb last weekend’s Phoenix Pride festival, authorities announced Wednesday.

41 minutes ago

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in a domestic violence case on Oct. 22, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Arizona detention officer arrested after allegedly hitting a family member

An Arizona detention officer was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway...

KTAR.com

Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed in Mesa for fatal crash involving children

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in east Mesa on Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash involving children, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Glendale, Arizona, on Oct. 31, 2024....

Kevin Stone

Tucker Carlson to interview Donald Trump at Arizona arena on Halloween night

Tucker Carlson will interview former President Donald Trump in Arizona on Halloween night to cap the conservative political commentator’s nationwide tour.

3 hours ago

red light cameras phoenix transportation...

Serena O'Sullivan

Red light cameras could be returning to 10 Phoenix intersections

The Phoenix City Council voted to move forward a proposal to add 10 red light cameras to dangerous intersections across the city on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona has personal connection for Morris Hall West Hunsaker, an attorney and partner at Morris Hall, has a long history with the foundation. “My story with Make-A-Wish started with my oldest daughter and […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics – Providing Comprehensive, Thorough and Unrushed Healthcare to the Valley Community

With so many options for healthcare in the Valley, why should you choose a clinic that has graduate medical students integrated into the patient experience?

...

Bright Wealth Management

Here’s how to save money on retirement planning

PHOENIX -- With inflation still going on, people planning on retiring still face many issues on when they can retire and how much money they need to achieve it.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Maricopa college district receives $1.7 million to grow semiconductor training programs