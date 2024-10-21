PHOENIX — One of the largest community college districts in the nation — Maricopa County Community College District was selected to receive $1.7 million to expand training programs for microchip manufacturing positions in Arizona.

The funding is a part of the CHIPS and Science law and was backed by Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.

Sinema and Kelly wanted to bring in more workforce development programs in the state. The law was established to help close gaps across the U.S. semiconductor industry.

The money was awarded by the National Semiconductor Technology Center and Workforce Partner Alliance programs.

“This investment from our bipartisan CHIPS and Science law will ensure Maricopa Community Colleges can continue providing talented Arizonans with the tools and training to thrive, protect our national security, and strengthen Arizona’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing,” Sinema said in a press release.

“As Arizona’s microchip industry continues to grow, there will be even more demand for a trained workforce ready to work the jobs of the future,” Kelly said in a press release.

“This funding will allow Maricopa County Community College District to expand their quick start semiconductor technician training program—preparing more Arizonans with the skills they need to start great-paying careers without a four-year degree. By investing in our workforce, we’re strengthening Arizona’s position as a leader in microchip manufacturing and ensuring our nation’s competitiveness and security,” Kelly said.

Which Maricopa colleges will receive the funding?

Training to work as a semiconductor technician is offered at three of the district’s 10 colleges, Chandler-Gilbert Community, Estrella Mountain Community and Mesa Community colleges.

The funding will allow MCCCD to expand the training to Glendale Community College. The district plans to roll out additional training programs, including the Maricopa Accelerated Semiconductor Training, MAST which is meant to build on the current curriculum.

MCCCD’S goal is to “prepare an additional 300 individuals for careers as semiconductor technicians in Arizona’s booming microchip industry, addressing the region’s growing demand for highly skilled workers and reinforcing Arizona’s position as a global microchip leader,” according to the press release.

For nearly two years Sinema and Kelly pushed for the CHIPS and Science Act to be passed, a plan that called for $52 billion to create U.S. jobs in microchip manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world. According to TSMC’s website, they will open three manufacturing facilities in Arizona – with the first one set to start production as early as 2025.

