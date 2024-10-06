Close
ARIZONA WEATHER NEWS

Phoenix reaches daily heat record for 13th consecutive day

Oct 6, 2024, 1:18 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm

Phoenix reaches a daily heat record for a 13th consecutive day on Sunday. (Pixabay photo)...

Phoenix reaches a daily heat record for a 13th consecutive day on Sunday. (Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The heat wave continues on in the Valley as Phoenix reached a record high for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday.

The temperature reached 113 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for its official reading, this afternoon.

The previous mark was 105 degrees set back in 1917.  The average high temperature in Phoenix for Oct. 5 is 93 degrees.

How much longer will Phoenix heatwave continue?

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record on the same day the NWS extended the excessive heat warning to Tuesday night that was originally set to expire Monday night.

RELATED STORIES

During the warning, high temperatures will range from 105-112 degrees with lows in the 70s.

NWS recommends to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and to avoid exposure from the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with the warning extension, NWS announced on Sunday that the low temperature was 80 degrees. If that holds, that would break the previous warmest low of 77 degrees set back in 1996.

107° | 79°
85° and partly cloudy

