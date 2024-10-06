Phoenix reaches daily heat record for 13th consecutive day

PHOENIX — The heat wave continues on in the Valley as Phoenix reached a record high for the 13th consecutive day on Sunday.

The temperature reached 113 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for its official reading, this afternoon.

The high temperature in Phoenix this afternoon has now climbed to 113°, making it the 3rd 110°+ high so far this month and once again setting the record for the latest 110°+ temperature. #azwx pic.twitter.com/gt3aVbQNkN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 6, 2024

The previous mark was 105 degrees set back in 1917. The average high temperature in Phoenix for Oct. 5 is 93 degrees.

How much longer will Phoenix heatwave continue?

Phoenix breaks another daily heat record on the same day the NWS extended the excessive heat warning to Tuesday night that was originally set to expire Monday night.

During the warning, high temperatures will range from 105-112 degrees with lows in the 70s.

NWS recommends to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and to avoid exposure from the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with the warning extension, NWS announced on Sunday that the low temperature was 80 degrees. If that holds, that would break the previous warmest low of 77 degrees set back in 1996.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.