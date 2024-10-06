PHOENIX — As record-high temperatures continue in the forecast, the ongoing excessive heat warning for Phoenix has been extended at least through Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) activated the warning on Sunday, which was originally was set to expire Monday night.

Along with the warning extension, NWS announced on Sunday that the low temperature was 80 degrees. If that holds, that would break the previous warmest low of 77 degrees set back in 1996.

Record heat continues during weekend

Additionally, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, reached 111 degrees on Saturday, a record high for that day, breaking the previous record of 105 degrees set back in 2020. The average high temperature for Oct. 5 is 93 degrees.

It marked the 12th consecutive day with record-high temperatures in Phoenix.

How hot will it get during excessive heat warning?

High temperatures will continue on Sunday with a forecast high of 109 degrees, which is 17 degrees above average.

During the warning, high temperatures will range from 105-112 degrees with lows in the 70s.

NWS recommends to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and to avoid exposure from the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.