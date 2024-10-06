Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Presidential nominee Kamala Harris to campaign in Arizona this week

Oct 6, 2024, 9:37 AM | Updated: Oct 7, 2024, 1:41 pm

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Dort Fina...

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Arizona this week ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

The campaign announced Sunday that the Arizona visit will be on Friday, after a visit to Nevada on Wednesday. Details for this appearance have yet to be announced.

Harris has made several trips to campaign in Arizona, with her most recent trip on Sept. 27 when she visited the Arizona-Mexico border in Douglas and spoke on border security and immigration reform.

Tim Walz to campaign in Arizona

In addition to the Harris visit, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is also planning to campaign in Arizona this week. He is scheduled to arrive Tuesday evening after a trip to Nevada on Tuesday afternoon. 

RELATED STORIES

During his visit, Walz will participate in a veterans and military families event with U.S. Rep. and Senate candidate Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain, in Chandler on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

From there, Walz will participate in an event with Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis and other tribal leaders in Phoenix at 12:30 p.m.

He will then head to Tucson and deliver remarks at a campaign rally at 3:30 p.m.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also travel to Phoenix and deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote campaign rally, a Republicans for Harris organizing event on Tuesday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo courtesy of Press Coffee Roasters)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix-based Press Coffee buys a Panama coffee estate

Phoenix-based Press Coffee Roasters has acquired a coffee estate in Panama, which will benefit its 13 standalone locations, company officials said.

6 hours ago

Affordable rental community in Tempe to bring 229 units...

Serena O'Sullivan

Developer Greenlight Communities bringing affordable rental complex to Tempe

Greenlight Communities is officially ready to start its project to bring to life Cabana Kyrene, an affordable rental community in Tempe.

8 hours ago

Adam Cauthron leaves behind a wife and two children. (Photo via Phoenix Fire Department)...

Danny Shapiro

Memorial services set for Phoenix firefighter/paramedic who died off-duty

Memorial services have been announced for a Phoenix firefighter and paramedic who died off-duty late last month.

9 hours ago

Glendale man accused of murdering and decapitating his own mother...

KTAR.com

Glendale man who allegedly decapitated his mother indicted for murder

Alejandro David Gonzalez, 25, was officially indicted — or formally accused — of murdering and decapitating his mother, prosecutors announced.

11 hours ago

record daily high temperatures...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix streak of record daily high temperatures reaches 2 full weeks

The relentless streak of record daily high temperatures in Phoenix reached two full weeks on Monday, and there's more to come.

12 hours ago

road rage shooting...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

A driver was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale on Monday morning, authorities said.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Presidential nominee Kamala Harris to campaign in Arizona this week