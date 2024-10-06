PHOENIX — Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Arizona this week ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

The campaign announced Sunday that the Arizona visit will be on Friday, after a visit to Nevada on Wednesday. Details for this appearance have yet to be announced.

Harris has made several trips to campaign in Arizona, with her most recent trip on Sept. 27 when she visited the Arizona-Mexico border in Douglas and spoke on border security and immigration reform.

Tim Walz to campaign in Arizona

In addition to the Harris visit, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is also planning to campaign in Arizona this week. He is scheduled to arrive Tuesday evening after a trip to Nevada on Tuesday afternoon.

During his visit, Walz will participate in a veterans and military families event with U.S. Rep. and Senate candidate Ruben Gallego and Jim McCain, son of late Republican Arizona Senator John McCain, in Chandler on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

From there, Walz will participate in an event with Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis and other tribal leaders in Phoenix at 12:30 p.m.

He will then head to Tucson and deliver remarks at a campaign rally at 3:30 p.m.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also travel to Phoenix and deliver remarks at a Get Out the Vote campaign rally, a Republicans for Harris organizing event on Tuesday.

