PHOENIX – Over 1,000 athletes from across Arizona will come to Mesa to kick off the fall games for Special Olympics Arizona this week.

On Friday and Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., competitors will face off in swimming and bocce at Skyline High School.

The Skyline Aquatic Center will host the swimming competition while the bocce events will be at the high school.

To officially commence the games, an opening ceremony is scheduled on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The ceremony will welcome the athletes with a parade of participants, a lighting of the torch and dance party.

The two-day event will also offer medical exams and educational programs for the athletes through the Special Olympics Arizona’s Healthy Athletes program.

“We can’t wait to welcome all of the athletes from throughout the state of Arizona to one of our biggest competitions,” Jamie Heckerman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona, said in a press release. “From the opening ceremony, to the athlete dance party, the Healthy Athletes screenings and the two days of competition, fall games is a fun way to not only showcase these tremendous athletes, but to create lasting friendships and memories through these competitive and friendly events.”

Merchandise will also be sold from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days and the money will go to supporting the athletes.

Special Olympics Arizona promotes empowering children and adults with intellectual disabilities through acceptance and inclusion.

In April, Kellis High School in Glendale hosted the summer games, which included track and field, volleyball and powerlifting.

What exams and educational programs will be offered during the competition?

The Healthy Athletes program contributes to offering health screenings and education to the athletes. It provides several projects to reach that goal. Some of them will be available on both days. They include:

Friday – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Strong Minds: Interactive learning activity aimed at developing adaptive coping skills.

Healthy Relationships: Inclusive program to educate and advocate for people with disabilities to be able to experience safe, healthy and positive relationships both with themselves and their community.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fit Feet: Screening to evaluate ankles, feet, lower extremity biomechanics and proper shoe and shock gear

FUNFitness: Physical therapy with screenings for flexibility of hamstring, calf, shoulder rotator, hip flexor muscles, strength of abdominal and lower extremity muscles and balance

Special Smiles: Oral healthcare such as free dental screenings and instructions on correct brushing and flossing techniques.

More information on the program can be found on the organization’s website.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.