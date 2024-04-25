PHOENIX — Special Olympics Arizona’s Summer Games are returning to the Valley this weekend.

More than 1,500 athletes statewide will make their way to Glendale to compete in the three-day competition taking place Thursday through Saturday at Kellis High School.

The inclusion-promoting event is Special Olympics Arizona’s biggest competition of the year and includes track and field, volleyball and powerlifting.

The 2024 Summer Games will kick off Thursday with track and field, while additional track and field events and powerlifting are on the Friday slate. The Summer Games conclude on Saturday with the final track and field events.

Volleyball will take place on Friday but will take place at Avondale’s American Sports Center.

The event will begin with the annual opening ceremony that will feature the athlete parade, a ceremonial torch lighting and the athlete dance.

The organization’s Healthy Athletes program will provide complimentary medical exams and education to athletes on Friday and Saturday, including sports psychology, sports physicals, podiatry, physical therapy, optometry, dentistry and audiology.

Opening Eyes will also contribute complimentary full eye screenings and vision exams, and free glasses to athletes.

Attendees can purchase Special Olympics Arizona merchandise at the venue as well to support the cause.

More information about the event can be found online.

