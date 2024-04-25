Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale high school hosting Special Olympics Arizona Summer Games this weekend

Apr 25, 2024, 4:15 AM

Volleyball will take place on Friday but will take place at Avondale's American Sports Center. (Spe...

Volleyball will take place on Friday but will take place at Avondale's American Sports Center. (Special Olympics Arizona/Facebook)

(Special Olympics Arizona/Facebook)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Special Olympics Arizona’s Summer Games are returning to the Valley this weekend.

More than 1,500 athletes statewide will make their way to Glendale to compete in the three-day competition taking place Thursday through Saturday at Kellis High School.

The inclusion-promoting event is Special Olympics Arizona’s biggest competition of the year and includes track and field, volleyball and powerlifting.

The 2024 Summer Games will kick off Thursday with track and field, while additional track and field events and powerlifting are on the Friday slate. The Summer Games conclude on Saturday with the final track and field events.

Volleyball will take place on Friday but will take place at Avondale’s American Sports Center.

The event will begin with the annual opening ceremony that will feature the athlete parade, a ceremonial torch lighting and the athlete dance.

RELATED STORIES

The organization’s Healthy Athletes program will provide complimentary medical exams and education to athletes on Friday and Saturday, including sports psychology, sports physicals, podiatry, physical therapy, optometry, dentistry and audiology.

Opening Eyes will also contribute complimentary full eye screenings and vision exams, and free glasses to athletes.

Attendees can purchase Special Olympics Arizona merchandise at the venue as well to support the cause.

More information about the event can be found online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Frutilandia Taqueria Factory dual location opening in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory opening dual-concept restaurant location in Mesa

A dual location of Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory is opening in Mesa next weekend. Giveaways and food promotions will accompany the event.

11 minutes ago

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers holds the supersized scissors at the ribbon cutting at Glendale's newly...

Damon Allred

Glendale officials cut ribbon at newly renovated city court

Glendale officials welcomed a newly updated courthouse, as city leaders cut the ribbon at the public service building.

8 hours ago

indicted in fake elector scheme Arizona Republicans...

KTAR.com

State grand jury indicts 11 Arizona Republicans in fake elector investigation

Eleven defendants were indicted in a fake elector scheme on Wednesday, according to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

11 hours ago

Boy injured after hit-and-run died, Glendale police say...

KTAR.com

13-year-old boy hit by truck in Glendale 2 weeks ago dies

The Glendale Police Department announced that a 13-year-old boy injured by a hit-and-run died on Tuesday after two weeks in the hospital.

13 hours ago

Image shows Chucho Produce facility in Nogales. (Chucho Produce)...

SuElen Rivera

4 Arizona businesses get nearly $1M from USDA for clean energy projects

The funding totaling $975,000 was provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the Department of Agriculture.

14 hours ago

A collage of photos showing a wooden raft, a headshot of Thomas L. Robison, and a photo of the miss...

KTAR.com

Man who may have taken homemade raft onto Colorado River in Arizona goes missing

A man who may have been trying to float down the Colorado River with his dog on a homemade raft is missing.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Glendale high school hosting Special Olympics Arizona Summer Games this weekend