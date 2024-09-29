Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Evacuations lifted after Fall Fire threatened homes in Gila River Indian Community

Sep 29, 2024, 4:10 PM | Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 11:48 am

A brush fire is burning in District 6 of the Gila River Indian Community and is forcing evacuations. (Gila River Indian Community)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A large brush fire that threatened homes on the Gila River Indian community over the weekend is now at 450 acres as of Monday.

At one point, the Fall Fire grew to 671 acres, according to the Gila River Indian Community.

The fire is burning in District 6, northwest of Maricopa, remains at zero containment, according to authorities.

Located near Santa Cruz and Cemetery roads, the fire forced an extreme heat advisory in the area.

Evacuees now cleared to return to residences after Fall Fire

Families who were forced to evacuate are now allowed to return to their homes, according to the Gila River Indian Community.

No structures or homes have been affected and no injuries have been reported. The Gila River Fire Department is actively working to contain the fire while wind gusts have made containment difficult. Additional crews and aviation drops are providing additional assistance.

Authorities said the evacuation site in the area was located at the District 7 multipurpose building at 8035 South 83rd Avenue, near 83rd Avenue and Sunshine Road.

The fire caused downed poles near Santa Cruz and Old Well roads that APS worked to address. Power has been restored, according to authorities.

It is unclear what started the fire or how many residents have been affected. An investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. No other information was made available.

