Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly hopes death of Hezbollah leader signals end of Israel conflict

Sep 29, 2024, 4:00 PM

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly speaks at podium in Douglas, Arizona at Harris-Walz campaign...

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) speaks during a campaign event with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Cochise College Douglas Campus on September 27, 2024 in Douglas, Arizona.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said he hopes the recent death of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, will mean the de-escalation of the war in northern Israel.

Kelly appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday to react to an Israeli strike that silenced Hezbollah’s overall leader, Nasrallah, whose death was confirmed on Saturday. Seven senior leaders of Hezbollah have been killed in just over a week, and dozens of Lebanon citizens have been displaced as a result.

“The message has been sent, and my hope is that there is not further conflict in the northern part of Israel,” Kelly said.

The Arizona senator said he agreed with the sentiments of an earlier guest on the program, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, that Israel “needs to get its population back to the northern border.” The Lebanese government told AP that it estimates about 250,000 people are occupying shelters and three to four times that amount are living with friends or relatives.

Kelly did not directly address if he thought the death would bring about Iranian retaliation, but he stressed the need for an end of war.

Kelly headlined guest speakers at Harris-Walz first border visit

Kelly was one of several Arizona state representatives to give remarks on Friday, as Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on immigration reform and border policy at a campaign event in Douglas, Arizona. It was Harris’ first visit to the Arizona-Mexico border since becoming the Democratic candidate for president in early August.

Kelly emphasized Harris’ point of stopping the flow of fentanyl and how the border needs to be reinforced with border patrol agents.

Other notable speakers included Attorney General Kris Mayes and Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sentenced kidnapping and assault...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man sentenced to 25 years for carjacking, kidnapping

Jared Josh John, a 32-year-old Arizona man, was sentenced to spend 25 years in prison after a 2020 kidnapping and assault on the Navajo Nation.

2 hours ago

Phoenix high school locked down threat...

KTAR.com

Teenage girl arrested for school threats that led to west Phoenix high school lockdown

A teenager has been arrested for posting school threats on social media that led to a west Phoenix high school being locked down.

3 hours ago

Heritage Village Building...

Aaron Decker

Mesa assisted living facility owners accused of racketeering in new lawsuit complaints

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes added new complaints to a lawsuit against Heritage Village Assisted Living on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Buckeye police vehicle...

Aaron Decker

Buckeye police return 3 teenagers to families after running away to Mexico

Three Buckeye teenagers who ran away to Mexico over the weekend were located and returned to their families.

6 hours ago

Fifth graders arrested in Surprise...

Danny Shapiro

Quartet of fifth graders arrested in Surprise for threatening fellow student

Four fifth graders were arrested in Surprise on Wednesday after threatening another student, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Silver Alert...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 38-year-old Phoenix man found safe

A Silver Alert was issued for 38-year-old Dytez Dick who went missing on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Leading the Way in HVAC and Plumbing Services in Arizona

Tempe, AZ – Since its inception in 1985, Collins Comfort Masters has been a cornerstone in the HVAC and plumbing industry in Phoenix and the surrounding Valley.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly hopes death of Hezbollah leader signals end of Israel conflict