Arizona Senator Mark Kelly hopes death of Hezbollah leader signals end of Israel conflict

PHOENIX — Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said he hopes the recent death of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, will mean the de-escalation of the war in northern Israel.

Kelly appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday to react to an Israeli strike that silenced Hezbollah’s overall leader, Nasrallah, whose death was confirmed on Saturday. Seven senior leaders of Hezbollah have been killed in just over a week, and dozens of Lebanon citizens have been displaced as a result.

“The message has been sent, and my hope is that there is not further conflict in the northern part of Israel,” Kelly said.

The Arizona senator said he agreed with the sentiments of an earlier guest on the program, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, that Israel “needs to get its population back to the northern border.” The Lebanese government told AP that it estimates about 250,000 people are occupying shelters and three to four times that amount are living with friends or relatives.

Kelly did not directly address if he thought the death would bring about Iranian retaliation, but he stressed the need for an end of war.

Kelly headlined guest speakers at Harris-Walz first border visit

Kelly was one of several Arizona state representatives to give remarks on Friday, as Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on immigration reform and border policy at a campaign event in Douglas, Arizona. It was Harris’ first visit to the Arizona-Mexico border since becoming the Democratic candidate for president in early August.

Kelly emphasized Harris’ point of stopping the flow of fentanyl and how the border needs to be reinforced with border patrol agents.

Other notable speakers included Attorney General Kris Mayes and Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.

I was glad to welcome @VP Harris to Douglas, Arizona today to speak with local leaders about strengthening border security and stopping the flow of fentanyl into our country. https://t.co/t13iOH85nJ — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) September 28, 2024

