PHOENIX – The community is invited to observe Preston Lord Day in Chandler on Monday, which would have been the slain youth’s 17th birthday.

Lord’s life and legacy will be celebrated at The Stillery, a downtown Chandler restaurant/bar on Arizona Avenue south of Chandler Boulevard, from 5 p.m. until closing.

The event will include a butterfly release courtesy of Butterfly Wonderland at 5:15 p.m.; speaking engagements at 6 p.m.; celebration time with food, fun and face painting at 6:30 p.m.; and live country music with dancing, raffles and fellowship starting at 6:45 p.m.

Community members who can’t attend the Preston Lord Day event are encouraged to wear orange and display orange ribbons Monday to support the cause.

Preston Lord Day is part of larger movement

After Lord was murdered last year, his parents launched the Justice 4 Preston Lord anti-violence movement, which has been embraced across the region. Preston Lord Day is just one way Justice 4 Preston Lord has been engaging the community.

Next up is an Oct. 27 memorial motorcycle ride and cigar event that starts in Ahwatukee and ends in Scottsdale.

A Light the Night event to honor and remember Lord will be held the next day, exactly one year after he was fatally attacked, with details to be determined.

The community can find other ways to get involved at the Justice 4 Preston Lord website.

What is the status of the Preston Lord murder case?

Lord died in the hospital on Oct. 30, 2023, two days after a group of youths attacked him outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

The vicious beating shocked the community and raised awareness about the scourge of youth violence in the East Valley, prompting previously silent victims to come forward. Multiple assaults were attributed to a gang of teens and young adults known as the Gilbert Goons.

In March, seven males ages 17-20 were arrested and charged with Lord’s murder. They are scheduled to go to trial in July 2025.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.