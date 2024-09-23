Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ASU to implement student tuition surcharge for spring semester due to budget cuts

Sep 23, 2024, 4:47 PM

ASU tuition surcharge budget cuts...

Arizona State University will implement a tuition surcharge for students in the spring and plans to enact other measures to offset budget cuts brought on by the state legislature. (ASU Photo)

(ASU Photo)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona State University will implement a tuition surcharge for students in the spring and plans to enact other measures to offset budget cuts brought on by the state legislature.

On-campus students that are full time will pay an extra $350 per semester, while part-time students will pay a proportional amount.

ASU President Michael Crow said his university had no choice but to make changes after a reduction of $11 million in funding as part of the fiscal year 2025 state budget.

RELATED STORIES

“These necessary actions reflect the continuing lack of public investment from state government for higher education in Arizona,” Crow said in a press release Monday. “ASU simply cannot be asked to fund the expansion of higher education across the state without state investment as a part of the financial structure to do so.

“These budget cuts put the state of Arizona even further behind in ensuring that Arizona has the talent and workforce necessary to advance its economy.”

What other changes is ASU making due to budget cuts?

ASU announced other changes, including drawbacks to the Arizona Teachers Academy and the Arizona Promise Scholarship Program.

The academy, launched in 2018, won’t serve nearly 800 new students. The academy has grown through the Arizona Teachers Academy award, which pays for students’ tuition and fees as long as they teach at public schools in the state.

The Arizona Promise Scholarship Program has a year-over-year expected allocation decrease of $10.9 million. As a result, more than 2,600 students are anticipated to be affected by the cut.

Finally, ASU plans to cease operations and close its Lake Havasu center in summer 2025.

The center, which started in 2012, will affect 225 students and 20 jobs.

University Provost Nancy Gonzales said ASU will meet with all students there about their future. High school dual-enrollment students will also be affected.

“It’s disappointing that state leaders do not see the value of higher education in places like Lake Havasu City,” Gonzales said. “ASU will continue to do all that it can to serve that portion of the state through ASU Online and agreements with our community college partners.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Eyes on Education presented by:

Maricopa Community Colleges

Arizona News

Interstate 17 closure...

KTAR.com

NB Interstate 17 closed north of metro Phoenix after serious injury collision

Traffic heading north out of metro Phoenix was delayed Wednesday after a serious injury collision shut down Interstate 17 near Bumble Bee.

1 hour ago

Phoenix daily heat record...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix breaks 35-year-old daily heat record as more marks set to fall this week

Phoenix broke a 35-year-old daily heat record on Wednesday, the first of multiple marks set to be shattered in the coming days as triple-digit heat lingers in the capital city.

1 hour ago

Chandler police real-time crime center...

KTAR.com

New real-time crime center will help Chandler police be more effective in the field

The Chandler Police Department held a grand opening ceremony to celebrate its real-time crime center on Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

Scottsdale high school lockdown threat...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale high school lockdown lifted after police determine threat wasn’t credible

A Scottsdale high school was placed on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning as police responded to an unspecified threat.

5 hours ago

Operation Safe Summer cut down on youth violence in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mesa Police Department concludes ‘Operation Safe Summer’ initiative

Operation Safe Summer was an initiative the Mesa Police Department launched in order to help cut down on youth violence in the city.

5 hours ago

Phoenix temperature records...

Kevin Stone

Unprecedented stretch of fall heat expected to shatter records in Phoenix

Phoenix temperature records are expected to fall like leaves this week as an unprecedented autumn heat wave settles in across the Valley.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

It wouldn’t hurt to get your AC checked after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

A well-maintained air conditioning unit is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat in Arizona.

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

ASU to implement student tuition surcharge for spring semester due to budget cuts