PHOENIX — Arizona State University will implement a tuition surcharge for students in the spring and plans to enact other measures to offset budget cuts brought on by the state legislature.

On-campus students that are full time will pay an extra $350 per semester, while part-time students will pay a proportional amount.

ASU President Michael Crow said his university had no choice but to make changes after a reduction of $11 million in funding as part of the fiscal year 2025 state budget.

“These necessary actions reflect the continuing lack of public investment from state government for higher education in Arizona,” Crow said in a press release Monday. “ASU simply cannot be asked to fund the expansion of higher education across the state without state investment as a part of the financial structure to do so.

“These budget cuts put the state of Arizona even further behind in ensuring that Arizona has the talent and workforce necessary to advance its economy.”

What other changes is ASU making due to budget cuts?

ASU announced other changes, including drawbacks to the Arizona Teachers Academy and the Arizona Promise Scholarship Program.

The academy, launched in 2018, won’t serve nearly 800 new students. The academy has grown through the Arizona Teachers Academy award, which pays for students’ tuition and fees as long as they teach at public schools in the state.

The Arizona Promise Scholarship Program has a year-over-year expected allocation decrease of $10.9 million. As a result, more than 2,600 students are anticipated to be affected by the cut.

Finally, ASU plans to cease operations and close its Lake Havasu center in summer 2025.

The center, which started in 2012, will affect 225 students and 20 jobs.

University Provost Nancy Gonzales said ASU will meet with all students there about their future. High school dual-enrollment students will also be affected.

“It’s disappointing that state leaders do not see the value of higher education in places like Lake Havasu City,” Gonzales said. “ASU will continue to do all that it can to serve that portion of the state through ASU Online and agreements with our community college partners.”

