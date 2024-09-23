Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 people dead after murder-suicide outside West Valley gas station

Sep 23, 2024, 6:52 PM

Shooting West Valley...

Surprise police provided more information on a murder-suicide that left two people dead on Sept. 23, 2024.(Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)

PHOENIX – Surprise police provided more information on a murder-suicide that left two people dead on Monday morning.

Police identified the victim as Daniel Roman, 43, and the suspect as Lucas Izzo, 49, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Bell Road and Loop 303 around 5 a.m. According to ABC15, the crime scene was outside a QuikTrip.

Police found two males with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Witnesses and officers attempted life-saving measures but both men died at the scene.

The Surprise police investigation revealed Roman was dating Izzo’s ex-wife. Izzo, without provocation, shot at Roman before shooting himself, according to authorities.

No one else was injured during the incident.

No other details were made available.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Sept. 23, 2024.

