ARIZONA NEWS

12-year-old Buckeye girl arrested for ‘terroristic threats’ directed at Wisconsin school

Sep 22, 2024, 6:24 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Buckeye PD school threats...

A 12-year-old Buckeye girl was arrested for making terroristic threats toward a school in Wisconsin. (Buckeye PD photo)

(Buckeye PD photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Buckeye and booked on felony charges including making a terroristic threat, authorities said Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Early Sunday morning, Buckeye police were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department about a school threat investigation in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee PD found that the IP address from the threats was linked to a Buckeye home. Buckeye police officers then went to the home linked to the IP address and interviewed a 12-year-old girl, who was then arrested.

No threats were made against Buckeye schools and the community is not in danger.

This is a developing story.

