12-year-old Buckeye girl arrested for ‘terroristic threats’ directed at Wisconsin school
Sep 22, 2024, 6:24 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm
(Buckeye PD photo)
PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Buckeye and booked on felony charges including making a terroristic threat, authorities said Sunday.
Early Sunday morning, Buckeye police were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department about a school threat investigation in the Milwaukee area.
Milwaukee PD found that the IP address from the threats was linked to a Buckeye home. Buckeye police officers then went to the home linked to the IP address and interviewed a 12-year-old girl, who was then arrested.
No threats were made against Buckeye schools and the community is not in danger.
This is a developing story.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.