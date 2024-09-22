PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Buckeye and booked on felony charges including making a terroristic threat, authorities said Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Buckeye police were contacted by the Milwaukee Police Department about a school threat investigation in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee PD found that the IP address from the threats was linked to a Buckeye home. Buckeye police officers then went to the home linked to the IP address and interviewed a 12-year-old girl, who was then arrested.

No threats were made against Buckeye schools and the community is not in danger.

This is a developing story.

