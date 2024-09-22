Suspect identified in deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. to investigate a collision between two vehicles.

When they arrived, they found Dillon Mares, 29, with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the at-fault vehicle involved in the collision was at the scene, but the driver had fled on foot before the police arrived.

Police said the at-fault vehicle was headed southbound on 16th Street when it ran a red light at Camelback Road and struck the vehicle driven by Mares, which was traveling westbound through the intersection.

On Sunday, Travis Smith, 24, contacted the Phoenix Police Department stating that he was the driver involved in the collision and admitted to running from the scene. After being interviewed for the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

He later was booked and faces several charges, including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death or a serious injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.