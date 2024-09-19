PHOENIX — A 12-year-old Apache Junction girl was arrested Tuesday for posting a school threat on social media, authorities said.

Officers became aware of the post targeted at Cactus Canyon Junior High and after speaking with several community members, were able to track down the threat, according to the Apache Junction Police Department (AJPD).

The student was identified and admitted to the threat in an interview, police said.

The girl was charged with one count of interfering with or disruption of an educational institution. She was booked into the Pinal County Youth Justice Center.

“Being behind a computer does not provide anonymity,” AJPD said in a press release. “Threats like this are taken very seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We encourage parents to speak with their children about the importance of reporting threats rather than reposting them.”

Have their been other Valley school threats outside of Apache Junction?

It’s been a threat-filled start of the school year in metro Phoenix.

Surprise police arrested a 14-year-old Valley Vista High School student on Sept. 9 after being accused of making violent threats online.

On the same day, Maricopa High School was temporarily placed on lockdown in response to a bomb threat that ultimately was not deemed credible.

Three days later, two students were arrested after allegedly posting threats and making false claims in Buckeye.

