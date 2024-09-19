PHOENIX – A suspect in a deadly Phoenix construction site shooting earlier this month was arrested Wednesday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred the morning of Sept. 1 near 40th Street and Thomas Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the site around 8 a.m. and found two construction site workers with gunshot wounds.

Alan David Whitworth, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene and another 19-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Who was arrested for the Phoenix construction site shooting?

“Detectives investigating this violent shooting which left one dead and another fighting for his life have worked countless hours over the past few weeks going through evidence. This tireless work resulted in the identification and arrest of 31-year-old Marquea Cato,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in a media advisory Thursday.

Cato was taken into custody without incident around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near 40th Street and McDowell Road, about a mile from the scene of the Phoenix construction site shooting, police said.

He was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count each of murder and attempted first-degree murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

How was the suspect identified?

According to court documents, Cato had been involved in a verbal argument with the victims before the shooting.

Investigators used witness accounts and surveillance footage from the area to identify Cato as the suspect, according to the arrest report.

He was working as a security guard at marijuana dispensary when police arrested him. A witness also identified him in a photo lineup.

