PHOENIX – The real estate investment company, Lukrom, announced the opening of its Phoenix headquarters on Tuesday.

The building is located at 44th Street and Camelback Road.

The company specializes in private lending and real estate investment for accredited investors. According the company, it has access to funds for nearly any real estate financial situation such as bridge loans, renovation loans and ground up construction.

“Our number one objective is to add value to the real estate community,” Thomas McPherson, Lukrom CEO and advisory board member, said in a press release. “We aim to do that by helping investors and borrowers achieve the best possible returns by taking advantage of our multiple loan and investment opportunities.”

McPherson, a U.S. Navy veteran, founded the company and is joined by Matt Campbell, who was an entrepreneur featured on Shark Tank. On the show he received a $1 million investment from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for his product, BottleKeeper, which keeps beer bottles colder for longer.

Campbell is the COO for Lukrom and manages a team of real estate investment processionals.

“Protecting the investments of our clients is of the utmost importance to us,” Campbell said. “My experience in bringing BottleKeeper to market and working with investors to ensure they received a sizable return on their investment is one I’ll draw on to oversee Lukrom’s clients.”

