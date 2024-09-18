Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Harlem Globetrotters bringing world tour to Glendale in 2025

Sep 18, 2024, 8:00 PM

Harlem Globetrotters Glendale...

A Harlem Globetrotters player performs during the Harlem Globetrotters Tour at Arena Ciudad de México on Oct. 22, 2023, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

(Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Harlem Globetrotters have announced that they are bringing their world tour to Glendale in 2025.

RELATED STORIES

The Globetrotters will be taking on the Washington Generals at Desert Diamond Arena on Feb. 21, showcasing their skills and athleticism while bringing different spins, dunks and slams to the court.

Innovative challenges will be implemented as players go head-to-head in a battle of skills, featuring difficult dunks and four-point shots amid friendly competition.

Fan engagement will include in-game interactions, postgame access and pregame offerings like the Magic Pass. Fans might even find themselves midcourt during the halftime skills showcase.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be made available on Monday at 10 a.m. and will end Sept. 29 at 10 p.m.

Who are the Harlem Globetrotters?

The Harlem Globetrotters are nearing a centennial of historical influence on the game of basketball.

Their global tour to showcase their brand of basketball has reached millions of viewers in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

The Globetrotters were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

