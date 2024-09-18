Harlem Globetrotters bringing world tour to Glendale in 2025

PHOENIX — The Harlem Globetrotters have announced that they are bringing their world tour to Glendale in 2025.

The Globetrotters will be taking on the Washington Generals at Desert Diamond Arena on Feb. 21, showcasing their skills and athleticism while bringing different spins, dunks and slams to the court.

Innovative challenges will be implemented as players go head-to-head in a battle of skills, featuring difficult dunks and four-point shots amid friendly competition.

Fan engagement will include in-game interactions, postgame access and pregame offerings like the Magic Pass. Fans might even find themselves midcourt during the halftime skills showcase.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets will be made available on Monday at 10 a.m. and will end Sept. 29 at 10 p.m.

Who are the Harlem Globetrotters?

The Harlem Globetrotters are nearing a centennial of historical influence on the game of basketball.

Their global tour to showcase their brand of basketball has reached millions of viewers in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

The Globetrotters were inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.