PHOENIX – The body of a woman found in Avondale on Monday was confirmed to be the 83-year-old woman who went missing on Friday, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Jeannette McMasters was last seen on Friday around 2:30 p.m. near Ashland Way and 107th Avenue. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for the missing woman later that night.

On Monday, around 8:45 a.m., a landscape crew reported finding a deceased woman in a dry wash area near Copenhagen Drive and Orange Blossom Lane, according to department.

The location is about a half-mile from the Garden Lakes neighborhood residence of McMasters.

On Saturday, the police shared home security camera footage showing McMasters walking on the sidewalk about a block from her house.

The Avondale Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating the case.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Sept. 16 2024.

