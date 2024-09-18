Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Body found in Avondale on Monday confirmed to be 83-year-old woman who went missing last week

Sep 18, 2024, 10:02 PM

Avondale police confirmed that the body of a woman found on Monday was 83-year-old Jeanette McMasters who went missing on Sept. 13. 2024.

PHOENIX – The body of a woman found in Avondale on Monday was confirmed to be the 83-year-old woman who went missing on Friday, according to the Avondale Police Department.

Jeannette McMasters was last seen on Friday around 2:30 p.m. near Ashland Way and 107th Avenue. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for the missing woman later that night.

On Monday, around 8:45 a.m., a landscape crew reported finding a deceased woman in a dry wash area near Copenhagen Drive and Orange Blossom Lane, according to department.

The location is about a half-mile from the Garden Lakes neighborhood residence of McMasters.

On Saturday, the police shared home security camera footage showing McMasters walking on the sidewalk about a block from her house.

The Avondale Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating the case.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Sept. 16 2024.

