Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hopes bipartisan immigration bill gets new life beyond her tenure

Sep 11, 2024, 11:53 AM

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, shown speaking to reporters in February 2024, hopes her bipartisan ...

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, shown speaking to reporters in February 2024, hopes her bipartisan immigration bill gets new life after she leaves office. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Wednesday she hopes the spirit of her failed bipartisan immigration bill lives on beyond her time in office.

“I’m glad to hear that it’s still part of the debate and hope that future Congresses take up those ideas,” Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

Sinema, who was a Democrat when elected to the Senate in 2018 but became an independent in December 2022, didn’t seek reelection this year. Her only term as a U.S. senator will end when the winner of 2024 race between Democrat Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake gets sworn in early next year.

Sinema said she was proud of the work she did with Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma on a bipartisan immigration bill that was endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

RELATED STORIES

What was in bipartisan immigration bill?

The legislation would have tightened the asylum system, closed down the U.S.-Mexico border during times of high traffic and beefed up southern border enforcement staffing.

“It was really disappointing that the bill didn’t move forward because it represented the most conservative, actually, border control measures offered in the United States Congress in over three decades,” Sinema said.

Republicans kept the legislation from advancing after former President Donald Trump came out against it. Democrats, including Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, have accused Trump of killing the bipartisan immigration bill to keep the border issue alive as he seeks to regain the presidency.

“I really hope that whoever comes in behind me in the United States Senate is willing to do that hard work of bipartisanship and actually try and solve the problems,” Sinema said.

What will Kyrsten Sinema do with campaign funds?

With less than four months left in office, Sinema wouldn’t reveal her plans for the millions of dollars her campaign still has on hand during Wednesday’s interview.

She had a war chest of more than $5.6 million at the end of June, according to Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports.

“In the coming months, I’ll be talking more with Arizonans about some of the things I want to do to help move our state forward, and so folks can just stay tuned for that,” she said when asked about the campaign funds.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Will there be a presidential debate at Arizona State University?...

Danny Shapiro

CBS News invites Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to presidential debate at Arizona State University

CBS News has invited candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to a presidential debate at Arizona State University in October.

1 hour ago

Tempe Police vehicle...

KTAR.com

Tempe police investigating shooting involving officer

Tempe Police are investigating a shooting involving police that occurred on Thursday, according to authorities.

2 hours ago

Sand Hills Fire....

KTAR.com

Sand Hills Fire in north Scottsdale forcing evacuations, road closures

A new blaze called the Sand Hills Fire forced evacuations and road closures in north Scottsdale on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett explains the two-page Arizona ballots for the 2024...

Associated Press

Here’s why Arizona’s 2-page ballots could slow voting on Election Day in November

Arizona election officials are warning there could be delays at polling places and vote-counting machines could jam as voters fill out a multipage ballot.

4 hours ago

The Siphon Fire prompted evacuation orders for the Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area...

KTAR.com

Evacuation orders issued for Tortilla Flat/Canyon Lake area due to wildfire threat

Authorities issued evacuation orders on Thursday as the Siphon Fire threatens the community of Tortilla Flat near Canyon Lake, east of metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix...

Kevin Stone

The end is near for Phoenix’s record-shattering streak of 100-degree days

The record-shattering streak of 100-degree days in Phoenix appears to be on its last legs as the relentlessly hot summer of 2024 winds down.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hopes bipartisan immigration bill gets new life beyond her tenure