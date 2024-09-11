Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Threats to Buckeye schools circulating online are not credible, police say

Sep 11, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Threats to Buckeye schools that have been making the rounds online this week are not credible. (Buckeye Police Photo)

PHOENIX — Threats to Buckeye schools that have been making the rounds online this week are not credible, authorities said Wednesday.

The Buckeye Police Department received a report Monday regarding a threat with the name Buckeye but quickly determined the affected school wasn’t in the state, Sgt. Zach Astrup said in a social media post.

In Ohio, Buckeye Local High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a threat made through the social media app Snapchat.

The department reached out to the sheriff’s department in that jurisdiction and found out the threat was reposted to include Buckeye Union, Youngker and Verrado high schools.

Astrup said the department would be providing additional officer support and patrols as a result of the false threat.

“We are committed to the safety and security of all the students,” Astrup said.

No other information was available.

