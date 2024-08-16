Buckeye Union High School evacuated due to gas leak

PHOENIX — A gas leak forced Buckeye Union High School to be evacuated on Friday, authorities said.

Hazmat crews from several Valley jurisdictions found two buildings that had strong gas odors and registered readings on gas meters, according to the Buckeye Fire Department.

“The school was evacuated to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” the fire department said.

Southwest Gas was on scene with the hazmat crews to conduct the investigation.

Buckeye Union High School is located at 1000 E. Narramore Ave.

No other information was available.

