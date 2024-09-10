Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police, Vitalant holding blood drive to honor fallen and wounded officers

Sep 10, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 8:39 am

Vitalant and the Phoenix Police Department are holding a blood drive Wednesday to honor fallen Offi...

Vitalant and the Phoenix Police Department are holding a blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to honor fallen Officer Zane Coolidge, left, and injured Officer Matthew Haney. (Photos via Phoenix Police Department)

(Photos via Phoenix Police Department)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Vitalant and the Phoenix Police Department are holding a blood drive Wednesday to honor fallen Officer Zane Coolidge and wounded Officer Matthew Haney.

Vitalant, Arizona’s largest nonprofit blood bank, will collect donations from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Precinct in Phoenix (2075 E. Maryland Ave.) and the Black Mountain Precinct in Cave Creek (33355 N. Cave Creek Road).

Coolidge and Haney, who were assigned to the Mountain View Precinct, were shot last Tuesday while responding to a vehicle theft call near 16th Street and McDowell Road.

Coolidge, 29, was put on life support before succumbing to his injuries on Friday. Haney, 31, was protected by his ballistic vest. He was released from the hospital to recover at home a day after the shooting.

Saul Bal, 41, was arrested for the shooting and faces multiple charges, including one count of first-degree murder.

The blood drive on Wednesday, which is also the 9/11 National Day of Service, is one of several ways the community can pay tribute to the officers.

The Phoenix Police Foundation, Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and 100 Club of Arizona are all raising funds to support their families.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect address for the Mountain View Precinct. It is on East Maryland Avenue, not West Maryland Avenue.

