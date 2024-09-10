PHOENIX — This autumn, the Phoenix Zoo hopes visitors will fall for their two new lion cubs.

In celebration of the roaring seasonal surprise, the zoo is asking the public to help pick the names for the newest members of the pride.

The public can pick the lions’ names online Tuesday through Sept. 22. Each voter can select their two favorite monikers from a prewritten list.

What are the potential names for the young Phoenix Zoo lions?

Experts at the Phoenix Zoo created a list of strong names that honor the animals’ African heritage.

Here are the names the public can choose as their favorites:

Azizi, which means precious in Arabic and Swahili.

Baahir, which means dazzling or brilliant in Arabic.

Babatunde, which means the father returns in Yoruba.

Hasani, which means handsome in Swahili.

Jasiri, which means brave in Swahili.

Moyo, which means heart in Ndebele.

Sibasa, which means king of the wild in Zimbabwe.

Tau, which means lion in Tswana and Sotho.

The names that win the most votes will be announced on Sept. 24.

The two male cubs are just over three months old. They will join the Predator Passage habitat this October.

Why can’t we see the two new lion cubs now?

The reason why the two cubs aren’t already in the exhibit is due to the zookeepers’ desire to incorporate the cubs in a way that matches their behaviors in the wild.

Zuri, the mother, and the two unnamed cubs are currently living behind the scenes in a separate enclosure from the rest of the pride.

Not only is it important for the health and safety of the cubs, but it also mirrors natural behaviors. Typically, female lions will isolate themselves to raise their newborn young before eventually rejoining the pride.

At the Phoenix Zoo we prioritize and work hard to ensure optimal animal wellbeing for all of the individuals that call the Phoenix Zoo home. This includes managing our animals in a way that promotes species-appropriate (or natural) behaviors. So far up to this point, Zuri and.. pic.twitter.com/foVVXUuiWn — Phoenix Zoo (@phoenixzoo) August 30, 2024

The zoo near McDowell Road and Galvin Parkway often invites the public to feel involved in the animal’s lives by throwing naming contests for newborns. Last spring, animal lovers picked the names for five baby goats.

