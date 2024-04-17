Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what the public decided to name the baby goats at the Phoenix Zoo

Apr 17, 2024, 4:05 AM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


The Phoenix Zoo's baby goats have been named after the public made their selections. (Phoenix Zoo Photo)

PHOENIX — Five baby goats born at the Phoenix Zoo last month now have names after more than 3,300 people voted on each set of kids.

The public was invited to name the kids for two Nigerian dwarf goats, Hazel and Moth, that gave birth over the course of a week in March.

Hazel’s triplet girls will be named Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles after the characters in the Powerpuff Girls. Fifty-two percent of voters selected those names. Peanut, Cashew and Walnut, and Peaches, Kiwi and Mago were the other choices.

Moth had twin boys and they will be named Bambi and Flower after receiving 41% of the vote. Cricket and Grasshopper, and Firefly and Beetle could have also become their names.

Zookeepers came up with name choices and public voting was open for about two weeks.

How can the public see Phoenix Zoo’s baby goats?

The goats were born in Harmony Farm, which is where the Phoenix Zoo houses cows, horses, chickens, turkeys, sheep and goats.

The Red Barn Petting Zoo inside the farm allows visitors to meet goats up close and personal.

It’s open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Here’s what the public decided to name the baby goats at the Phoenix Zoo