2 winners announced in ADOT’s annual Safety Message Contest

PHOENIX – Valley drivers will be seeing two new safety messages on the highways this weekend, both created by fellow Arizona residents.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Friday the winners of its 2024 Safety Message Contest.

The public cast over 3,200 votes between 10 finalists who submitted their proposed safety messages. The winners and their winning messages are Doris Brock’s “Drive with care, life has no spare” and David Dixon’s “Watch your speed, not your social feed.”

Out of more than 2,500 submissions, Brock and Dixon were chosen to have their messages promote safe driving on the Valley highway’s overhead message boards. To formally send their messages out to the public, the winners were invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center to type their submissions into the the message system and to see them go live.

Brock said her message came from a saying her mother would tell her when she was growing up and beginning to drive.

“When the message goes live, I’m hoping my mom will be looking down from heaven and be thankful that her saying will be seen by so very many people. Also, that it will be saving lives on our busy freeways,” Brock said in a press release.

Dixon, an Ahwatukee resident, landed on his submission after bouncing a few phrases off his wife until she liked one he created.

“Hopefully, the message gives drivers a chuckle, but more importantly makes drivers focus on safe driving habits that get us all home safe,” Dixon said.

ADOT began its eighth year of the contest in late July, ultimately deciding on 10 finalists out of 2,500 submissions.

“It’s encouraging to see thousands of Arizonans take part in our Safety Message Contest year after year. It shows that they care about safe driving habits like not speeding, avoiding distractions and wearing seatbelts,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We hope this contest helps start conversations about how all drivers can do their part to make travel safer for everyone.”

Drivers familiar with Arizona highways have probably seen countless humorous messages advising safe driving. Despite the humor, the messages are aimed to motivate drivers to make better decisions behind he wheel.

ADOT reports that national crash data indicates that 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver’s decisions, such as driving impaired, distracted, aggressively or at unsafe speed.

What were the other finalists safety messages?

ADOT chose 10 safety messages in August for the public to vote on. The department looked for creativity and engaging messages but also ones that were clear and concise.

The public ultimately voted for Dixon and Brock’s messages but here were the other messages they were choosing from:

Give me a signal / If your lane plans are changing

Listen to jams / Don’t cause them / Drive safe

Seatbelts go with every outfit. Wear them every day

Arrive alive / Don’t drink and drive

Tie down your load / So it does not end up on the road

Don’t be a hothead / Cool your speed

Good decisions / And clear vision / Avoid collisions

We’ll be blunt / Don’t try to drive high

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.