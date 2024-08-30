Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 winners announced in ADOT’s annual Safety Message Contest

Aug 30, 2024, 4:00 PM

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

David Dixon stands next to a woman holding a toddler. He has his arms around her while his winning safety message is broadcast on the screen behind him. It says, Dori Brock smiles in front of her winning message that is broadcast on an overhead highway message board, It reads

PHOENIX – Valley drivers will be seeing two new safety messages on the highways this weekend, both created by fellow Arizona residents.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Friday the winners of its 2024 Safety Message Contest.

The public cast over 3,200 votes between 10 finalists who submitted their proposed safety messages. The winners and their winning messages are Doris Brock’s “Drive with care, life has no spare” and David Dixon’s “Watch your speed, not your social feed.”

Out of more than 2,500 submissions, Brock and Dixon were chosen to have their messages promote safe driving on the Valley highway’s overhead message boards. To formally send their messages out to the public, the winners were invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center to type their submissions into the the message system and to see them go live.

Brock said her message came from a saying her mother would tell her when she was growing up and beginning to drive.

“When the message goes live, I’m hoping my mom will be looking down from heaven and be thankful that her saying will be seen by so very many people. Also, that it will be saving lives on our busy freeways,” Brock said in a press release.

Dixon, an Ahwatukee resident, landed on his submission after bouncing a few phrases off his wife until she liked one he created.

“Hopefully, the message gives drivers a chuckle, but more importantly makes drivers focus on safe driving habits that get us all home safe,” Dixon said.

ADOT began its eighth year of the contest in late July, ultimately deciding on 10 finalists out of 2,500 submissions.

“It’s encouraging to see thousands of Arizonans take part in our Safety Message Contest year after year. It shows that they care about safe driving habits like not speeding, avoiding distractions and wearing seatbelts,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We hope this contest helps start conversations about how all drivers can do their part to make travel safer for everyone.”

Drivers familiar with Arizona highways have probably seen countless humorous messages advising safe driving. Despite the humor, the messages are aimed to motivate drivers to make better decisions behind he wheel.

ADOT reports that national crash data indicates that 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver’s decisions, such as driving impaired, distracted, aggressively or at unsafe speed.

RELATED STORIES

What were the other finalists safety messages?

ADOT chose 10 safety messages in August for the public to vote on. The department looked for creativity and engaging messages but also ones that were clear and concise.

The public ultimately voted for Dixon and Brock’s messages but here were the other messages they were choosing from:

  • Give me a signal / If your lane plans are changing
  • Listen to jams / Don’t cause them / Drive safe
  • Seatbelts go with every outfit. Wear them every day
  • Arrive alive / Don’t drink and drive
  • Tie down your load / So it does not end up on the road
  • Don’t be a hothead / Cool your speed
  • Good decisions / And clear vision / Avoid collisions
  • We’ll be blunt / Don’t try to drive high

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A car crash causes cars to be backed up on a highway....

KTAR.com

Eastbound Loop 202 reopens near Higley Road after crash

The Loop 202 eastbound lanes near Higley Road reopened after a crash caused a closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

50 minutes ago

CPAC has told Arizona officials that it plans to monitor ballot drop boxes for the November electio...

Associated Press

CPAC to monitor voting drop box locations in Arizona for general election

CPAC has told Arizona officials that it plans to monitor ballot drop boxes for the November election and identify people it believes are voting illegally.

2 hours ago

Erasmo Rangel is the subject of a Silver Alert....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after missing 86-year-old Phoenix man found

A Silver Alert for an 86-year-old south Phoenix man has been canceled after he was found by a citizen and connected with his family.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene. A man was fatally stabbed Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in south Ph...

Kevin Stone

Police seeking tips after man fatally stabbed in a south Phoenix neighborhood

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in a south Phoenix neighborhood, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Labor Day weekend weather Phoenix Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

High temperatures in Phoenix expected to stay below 110 degrees during Labor Day weekend

Tired of the heat? The Labor Day weekend weather is expected to be cool. However, there's another run of big heat predicted next week.

7 hours ago

Labor Day traffic in metro Phoenix could be heavy at times over the holiday weekend....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers should know about Labor Day weekend traffic

There aren't any closures scheduled along the metro Phoenix freeway system, but that doesn't mean Labor Day traffic won't be problematic.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

2 winners announced in ADOT’s annual Safety Message Contest