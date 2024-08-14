PHOENIX — The public now has the chance to decide which safety messages will show up on Valley highways.

It’s through the Arizona Department of Transportation, which just announced the top Safety Message Contest 2024 finalists.

This is ADOT’s eighth year of inviting the public to come up with engaging and creative messages that encourage safe driving.

Kelsey Mo, an ADOT spokesperson, said Arizonans submitted more than 2,500 entries this year.

ADOT stopped accepting online entries for this year’s version of the popular tradition on July 29.

Arizonans who want to pick future signs around the Valley can vote on their favorite safety messages before Aug. 20.

“The two messages that receive the most votes will be crowned the winners and displayed statewide on our overhead message signs,” Mo told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

What are the ADOT Safety Message Contest 2024 finalists?

“When we were looking through the finalists, we were looking for a couple of different things,” Mo said. “We were looking for creativity and engaging messages, but also something that was clear and concise and had a clear call to action.”

Last year, the two winning messages were “I’m just a sign asking a driver to use turn signals” and “Seatbelts always pass the vibe check.”

Here are the 10 finalists Mo and several other ADOT officials picked out of the thousands of entries:

Give me a signal / If your lane plans are changing

Drive with care / Life has no spare

Listen to jams / Don’t cause them / Drive safe

Seatbelts go with every outfit. Wear them every day

Watch your speed / Not your / Social feed

Arrive alive / Don’t drink and drive

Tie down your load / So it does not end up on the road

Don’t be a hothead / Cool your speed

Good decisions / And clear vision / Avoid collisions

We’ll be blunt / Don’t try to drive high

“These are messages that told drivers something very specific,” Mo said. “(They) conveyed a clear message for drivers that is easy for motorists to understand.”

She said the purpose of the contest is to start conversations about traffic safety and safe driving.

“According to national statistics, 90% of crashes are caused by driver behavior,” Mo said. “We all want to make better decisions when we’re behind the wheel.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.