Police seeking tips after man fatally stabbed in a south Phoenix neighborhood
Aug 30, 2024, 2:00 PM
(AP File Photo)
PHOENIX – A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in a south Phoenix neighborhood, authorities said.
Officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Third Avenue and Hadley Street, north of Buckeye Road, around 10:30 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.
They located 35-year-old Cisco Dennis, who was suffering from at least one stab wound.
Dennis died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital, police said.
No other details about the case were made available.
Anybody with information about the stabbing is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.