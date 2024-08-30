PHOENIX – A man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning in a south Phoenix neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded to a stabbing call in the area of Third Avenue and Hadley Street, north of Buckeye Road, around 10:30 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They located 35-year-old Cisco Dennis, who was suffering from at least one stab wound.

Dennis died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital, police said.

No other details about the case were made available.

Anybody with information about the stabbing is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

