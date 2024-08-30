Close
ARIZONA NEWS

High temperatures in Phoenix expected to stay below 110 degrees during Labor Day weekend

Aug 30, 2024, 12:30 PM

Labor Day weekend weather Phoenix Arizona...

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will stay below 110 degrees during Labor Day weekend 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo/via X)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo/via X)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Tired of the heat? It’s not tired of us. Valley residents can expect toasty temperatures throughout the Labor Day weekend, but they could be worse.

In fact, National Weather Service (NWS) predicts the highs Saturday through Tuesday will stay below 110 degrees.

It won’t be too bad for the beginning of September, according to Mark O’Malley with NWS.

“It’s gonna be nice in the mornings: temperatures in the outskirts of town in the upper 70s and into the middle 80s,” O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

What will Labor Day weekend weather look like in the Valley?

The predicted highs of both Saturday and Sunday are 106 degrees, with 105 degrees on Labor Day and 106 degrees again on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Most of the thunderstorms will stay over the mountain areas, O’Malley said.

“We’re pretty dry now,” he said. “If you are heading out to the higher terrain to enjoy a little bit cooler weather this weekend, expect some thunderstorms up there.”

There also isn’t much of a chance for rain in the Valley this Labor Day weekend.

“If you’re having any barbeques outdoors or doing anything in the metro … be prepared for some gusty winds during the late afternoon and early evening hours,” O’Malley said. “Those storms up in the higher terrain will send some outflow, gusty winds down into the Valley.”

Forecast for next week’s weather in metro Phoenix

However, there’s another run of heat coming to metro Phoenix next week.

“It’s gonna get really hot next week,” O’Malley said.

Phoenix temperatures could easily exceed 110 degrees next Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

“It might be up to 112 or 113, and that is fairly unusual for this time of year,” O’Malley said.

The normal temperature in Phoenix at this time of year is around 105 degrees, he added.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

