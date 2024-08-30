US 60/Grand Avenue reopens in west Phoenix after police investigate homicide
Aug 30, 2024, 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:45 pm
PHOENIX — Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopened in west Phoenix on Friday night, long after police responded to a fatal shooting in the area, authorities said.
Around 8 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation reported a closure in both directions near where US 60/Grand crosses 35th Avenue and Indian School Road. The eastbound lanes reopened around noon and the westbound lanes reopened around 8 p.m.
Phoenix Police Officers are investigating a homicide in the area of 35th Ave and Grand Avenue. The area will be restricted for sometime. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/P2ucBgLeWc
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 30, 2024
Why was Grand Avenue closed in west Phoenix?
Officers initially responded to a reported shooting in the area around 6:20 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department. They found the body of a man who’d been shot under the bridge.
