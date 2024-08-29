Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Bicyclist dead after colliding with vehicle in West Valley; driver cooperating with police

Aug 29, 2024, 6:57 AM

File photo of a Glendale Police motorcycle. A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in...

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the West Valley on Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2024. (X Photo/@GlendaleAZPD)

(X Photo/@GlendaleAZPD)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the West Valley on Thursday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near 51st and Glendale avenues in Glendale, according to the city’s police department.

After the collision, the driver reported what happened to an officer who was doing paperwork in a nearby parking lot.

The bike rider, a 66-year-old man, died after being taken to a hospital.

Both directions of 51st Avenue between Glendale and Maryland avenues were expected to remain closed for several hours, impeding the morning commute.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, and impairment is not considered a factor, police said.

No other details were released.

