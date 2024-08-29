PHOENIX – A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in the West Valley on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. near 51st and Glendale avenues in Glendale, according to the city’s police department.

After the collision, the driver reported what happened to an officer who was doing paperwork in a nearby parking lot.

The bike rider, a 66-year-old man, died after being taken to a hospital.

Both directions of 51st Avenue between Glendale and Maryland avenues were expected to remain closed for several hours, impeding the morning commute.

Road Closure: Glendale PD is working a serious crash. 51st Avenue will be closed from Glendale Ave. down to Maryland Ave. for the next several hours. Avoid the area during the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/AVKNnMk84j — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) August 29, 2024

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, and impairment is not considered a factor, police said.

No other details were released.

