ARIZONA NEWS

Carlos Santana cancels his band's Labor Day concert in Phoenix to address health issue

Aug 28, 2024, 2:00 PM

Carlos Santana waves after performing the national anthem before a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas in 2022. The legendary guitarist canceled a 2024 Phoenix concert due to a health issue.

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Musical legend Carlos Santana canceled his Phoenix concert, which was scheduled for Labor Day, to address a health issue.

After performing several shows in California this week, the 77-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will take a break from the road to undergo a medical procedure for a back issue.

That means his show set for Monday at Footprint Center is off, the legendary guitarist announced Tuesday. The Phoenix concert was at the tail end of Santana’s “Oneness Tour” with Counting Crows.

The tour was a celebrating the 25th anniversary of Santana’s multiplatinum “Supernatural” album. The 1999 release, which featured the smash hit “Smooth,” won nine Grammy Awards.

What ticket holders should do after Santana canceled his Phoenix concert

Tickets first went on sale in February. Fans who purchased their seats through Ticketmaster will receive refunds automatically. Anybody who bought tickets through a third-party site like StubHub or SeatGeek should contact the seller for refund information.

Santana is scheduled to return to the stage for a string of shows at House of Blues in Las Vegas starting Oct. 30.

His band’s last Arizona performance was in June 2019 at Ak-Chin Pavilion, the Phoenix venue now known as Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

