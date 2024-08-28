Man arrested in connection to fatal robbery in Glendale last year...

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested Monday for allegedly taking part in a fatal robbery in Glendale last year, according to court records.

Francisco Barajas, 23, allegedly planned to rob a victim at an apartment complex near Camelback Road and 59th Avenue on Sept. 29, 2023.

Two other people — an unnamed woman and an unnamed man — were involved in the robbery plot, according to arrest documents. The male co-conspirator was killed along with the victim when gunfire broke out.

Police booked Barajas into jail on two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities set his bond at $1.3 million.

What happened during fatal robbery in Glendale last year?

Arrest documents said Glendale Police officers responded to the complex around 10:50 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the parking lot.

Officers found the robbery victim in the driver’s seat of a black 2005 Jaguar XJ8 with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. They found a handgun lying on the floorboard where he was sitting, arrest documents said.

Police also discovered a second man lying face down in the parking lot. He was gripping a black semi-automatic rifle, arrest documents said. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers found 18 rifle casings near the robbery victim’s vehicle.

After the fatal robbery, Barajas traveled around the country and lived out of his truck, arrest documents said.

Glendale Police arrested Barajas during a traffic stop near Glendale and Grand avenues on Monday. He told police he planned to leave the state for an unknown amount of time.

In addition, Barajas also told police the unnamed woman who took part in the robbery was a bad influence who led him to use fentanyl and pills, arrest documents said. He also denied planning the robbery and being present during the murders.

