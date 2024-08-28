Arizona officials issue warning with gaming scam calls on the rise

PHOENIX — Gaming scam calls are on the rise in Arizona, prompting state officials to warn residents to not be duped by bad information.

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) said that scammers are pretending to be affiliated with several gaming organizations, including ADG, to steal personal information and money.

Other gaming organizations that are being targeted include the Indian Gaming Association, the Arizona Gaming Commission, the Arizona Indian Gaming Association, the New American Dream Foundation and the Publishers Clearing House.

ADG and other gaming organizations will never call residents to alert them of a win, sweepstakes or that taxes/fees are owed. Scammers are the only people who will do that.

What tips can help Arizona residents avoid falling for gaming scam calls?

ADG offers several tips to help residents avoid scam calls. They are:

Verify information: Independently verify the legitimacy of a caller by directly contacting the organization they claim to represent by calling those organizations’ official listed phone number.

Be skeptical: Be skeptical of unsolicited calls, especially those requesting immediate action for financial transactions. Government agencies will never ask you to do this.

Cryptocurrency: No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance.

Secure personal information: Never share your social security number, bank account details, or passwords over the phone with unknown callers or give anyone real-time access to your computer.

Consult trusted individuals: Always consult with a trusted family member or friend before making any substantial financial decisions, especially those involving digital currencies like bitcoin.

Report suspicious activity: If something feels off, it probably is. Report the call to local law enforcement and file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Those who think they have been a victim of fraud can file a consumer complaint online or can get a form sent to you by contacting the AG’s Office in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6648 or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431.

