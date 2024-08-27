PHOENIX — Lifestyle and performance apparel brand TravisMathew opened a new store this week at Chandler Fashion Center.

The retailer is holding a grand opening celebration Tuesday-Thursday, when shoppers can enjoy snacks, refreshments and a 25% storewide discount.

TravisMathew sells clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and youths, drawing its inspiration from the laid-back Southern California lifestyle. The brand, which was founded in 2007, has more than 50 U.S. brick-and-mortar locations.

The Chandler store is the company’s third in Arizona, joining shops at Kierland Commons in Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fashion Square.

How large is TravisMathew store in Chandler?

The new store features 2,100 square feet of retail space, with two big screen TVs, a glass pingpong table and an arcade gaming station to entertain visitors.

Chandler Fashion Center is located in the East Valley at Chandler Boulevard and the Loop 101 Price Freeway.

“We have had such a loyal following in the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale area we are excited to now be able to better service them with locations in the north, central and now south of Phoenix. Arizona is a great location for us, with its amazing weather and lifestyle, especially for golf enthusiasts,” Ryan Ellis, TravisMathew CEO, said in a press release.

