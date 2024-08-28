Virgin Industrial Park: Phase one ended construction...

PHOENIX — A large-scale industrial development in Glendale is moving forward, the general contractor working on the project announced on Monday.

Phase one of the construction project of Virgin Industrial Park wrapped up recently, according to Graycor Construction Company.

The first phase of the project from developer IndiCap consists of three buildings spread over 1 million square feet. There are also divisibility offerings down to 75,000 square feet to meet the market’s needs for midsize and large spaces for companies.

Now that phase one is complete, Virgin Industrial Park is available for companies to come in and use one of the three available buildings:

Building A, which is a 564,320-square-foot cross-dock.

Building B, a 212,160-square-foot rear-load.

Building C, a 243,360-square-foot rear-load.

Upon completion, the industrial development will take up more than 1.5 million square feet east of Loop 303 and north of Northern Parkway, at Olive Avenue and Reems Road.

Details on the 3 new buildings in Glendale’s Virgin Industrial Park

The phase one buildings have various features, such as 32- to 36-feet of clear height, dock-high and grade-level doors. The buildings also come with lots of space for car and trailer parking and speed bays up to 70 feet. Lastly, they come with secured concrete truck courts.

Graycor also said there are make-ready improvements such as spec office space, LED lighting, warehouse HVAC and mechanical pit levelers.

Graycor General Manager Rusty Martin said the projects reflects IndiCap’s high standards for business projects.

IndiCap, a Las Vegas development group, entered the Arizona market two years ago with the purchase of 113 acres of land near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

“Virgin Industrial Park lives up to IndiCap’s reputation for quality and attention to detail,” Martin said in a news release. “Its size and diversity will produce great energy at the project, backed by sophisticated industrial amenities that” speak directly to the tenant demands of the day.”

