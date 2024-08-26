PHOENIX — West Valley man accused of snatching cellphones from the hands of two victims in Peoria was arrested last week, authorities said.

Dominic Gonzalez, 28, of Glendale was booked into jail Thursday on multiple counts, including theft, robbery and probation violation. More charges could be pending as the investigation progresses.

The case began June 19 with a theft outside a business in the area of Bell Road and 83rd Avenue, near Arrowhead Towne Center, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Surveillance video showed a man using his own cellphone to take video of the victim, a juvenile female, inside the store. He grabbed the girl’s phone, which she was actively using, as they were leaving the business and then drove away in a black Toyota Corolla, police said.

The phone was unlocked, giving the thief access to the contents of the device.

Detectives then learned about a similar incident with a juvenile female victim at the same location. Surveillance video again showed the suspect fleeing in a black Toyota Corolla.

What was found at home of man accused of snatching cellphones?

Police identified Gonzalez as the suspect and took him into custody at his residence Thursday morning.

When a search warrant was served at the home, investigators found the clothing the man was seen wearing in the surveillance video but didn’t locate the stolen phones.

Police believe there could be more victims. Anybody with information that could be related to the case is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8992.

