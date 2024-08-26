PHOENIX — Korean company KoMiCo signed an agreement to build a facility for semiconductor equipment part cleaning and repair in Mesa.

The facility will be in the Superstition Springs area and will be KoMiCo’s largest site in the U.S. and is expected to be open by 2026, according to a press release.

The facility will be 125,000-square-feet and will include cleanrooms, cutting edge equipment and a robust suite of diagnostic tools.

“KoMiCo is proud to partner with the City of Mesa in further establishing the Silicon Desert as the most technologically advanced semiconductor manufacturing region in the United States,” U.S. CEO of KoMiCo Shawn Jang said in the release.

The company will be investing over $50 million into the Mesa facility and it will create 200 new jobs, according to the release.

“I am excited to have KoMiCo bring well-paid jobs in advanced technology manufacturing to Mesa District 6,” City of Mesa District 6 Councilmember Scott Somers said. “Bringing these jobs and processes to U.S. shores also strengthens our nation’s vital semiconductor supply chain.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.