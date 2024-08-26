Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Korean company KoMiCo signs agreement to build semiconductor facility in Mesa

Aug 25, 2024, 8:30 PM

Korean company KoMiCo signed an agreement to build a facility for semiconductor equipment part clea...

Korean company KoMiCo signed an agreement to build a facility for semiconductor equipment part cleaning and repair in Mesa. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Korean company KoMiCo signed an agreement to build a facility for semiconductor equipment part cleaning and repair in Mesa.

The facility will be in the Superstition Springs area and will be KoMiCo’s largest site in the U.S. and is expected to be open by 2026, according to a press release.

The facility will be 125,000-square-feet and will include cleanrooms, cutting edge equipment and a robust suite of diagnostic tools.

RELATED STORIES

“KoMiCo is proud to partner with the City of Mesa in further establishing the Silicon Desert as the most technologically advanced semiconductor manufacturing region in the United States,” U.S. CEO of KoMiCo Shawn Jang said in the release.

The company will be investing over $50 million into the Mesa facility and it will create 200 new jobs, according to the release.

“I am excited to have KoMiCo bring well-paid jobs in advanced technology manufacturing to Mesa District 6,” City of Mesa District 6 Councilmember Scott Somers said. “Bringing these jobs and processes to U.S. shores also strengthens our nation’s vital semiconductor supply chain.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River. (NPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Gilbert woman found dead in Colorado River following flash flood

A Gilbert woman was found dead in the Colorado River on Sunday after going missing following a flash flood.

5 hours ago

Donald Trump speaks into microphone...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest news stories from August 23-25

From Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Glendale to a Mesa business owner sentenced for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

5 hours ago

Antonio Marquez-Mora is accused of fatally shooting a man in Mesa on Aug. 24, 2024. (Maricopa Count...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Mesa

One man is dead and another is in jail after a fatal shooting in Mesa early on Saturday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

The Gin Blossoms perform during halftime in game two of the NBA Western Conference finals between t...

Bailey Leasure

Gin Blossoms to headline new music and food festival in Gilbert

Late 80's rock band and Arizona's own Gin Blossoms will headline the new Genesis of Chandler music and food festival in Gilbert this fall.

10 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs sits in the audience prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe C...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs proclaims this week as John McCain Democracy Week in Arizona

Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared this week as John McCain Democracy Week. Sunday marks the six-year anniversary of McCain's death.

12 hours ago

A man was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting in Phoenix, near South Mountain, on ...

KTAR.com

Man killed, 2 others injured after Phoenix shooting near South Mountain

A man was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting in Phoenix, near South Mountain, early on Saturday morning.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Korean company KoMiCo signs agreement to build semiconductor facility in Mesa