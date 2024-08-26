PHOENIX — The families of two Phoenix murder victims upped the Silent Witness reward by $10,000 as the case remains unsolved after two years, authorities said Thursday.

*** UP TO $12000.00 REWARD OFFERED ***

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 2:18 a.m., there was a large party at a house in the area of 2700 E. South Mountain Avenue and several subjects were in the backyard of the house including the victims. pic.twitter.com/6zxuf37YC9 — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) August 22, 2024

Robert Puentes and Xavier Martinez were shot and killed on Aug. 28, 2022, at a large party near 2700 E. South Mountain Avenue, between Baseline Road and South Mountain Park and Preserve.

Several people, including the victims, were in the backyard of the house when shots were fired.

With the families’ contribution, a reward of up to $12,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Puentes’ sister, Xena, told the Phoenix Police Department that Thursday would have been her brother’s birthday.

Any information about the case can be reported by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous.

