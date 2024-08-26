Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Families increase reward by $10,000 for unsolved Phoenix double-murder

Aug 26, 2024

Robert Puentes, left, and Xavier Martinez were killed in a shooting at a Phoenix house party in Aug...

Robert Puentes, left, and Xavier Martinez were killed in a shooting at a Phoenix house party in August 2022. (Photos Silent Witness)

(Photos Silent Witness)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The families of two Phoenix murder victims upped the Silent Witness reward by $10,000 as the case remains unsolved after two years, authorities said Thursday.

Robert Puentes and Xavier Martinez were shot and killed on Aug. 28, 2022, at a large party near 2700 E. South Mountain Avenue, between Baseline Road and South Mountain Park and Preserve.

Several people, including the victims, were in the backyard of the house when shots were fired.

With the families’ contribution, a reward of up to $12,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Puentes’ sister, Xena, told the Phoenix Police Department that Thursday would have been her brother’s birthday.

Any information about the case can be reported by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous.

