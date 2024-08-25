PHOENIX — A man was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting in Phoenix, near South Mountain, early on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting near 19th Avenue, south of Dobbins Road, at about 3 a.m.

After officers arrived, they found three adults that had been shot. All three of the adults were then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One of the adults, later identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Carra, died at the hospital after receiving treatment.

The other adults who had been shot, another man and a woman, are both in stable condition and are recovering at the hospital, according to authorities.

The suspects involved in the shooting drove off and headed north on 19th Avenue before authorities arrived.

No other information was available. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers will remain anonymous.

