Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley pet stores settle federal sexual harassment complaint for $340,000

Aug 24, 2024, 3:00 PM

Bark If You’re Dirty has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit. (Pex...

Bark If You’re Dirty has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit. (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A local pet store with locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale has been ordered to pay $340,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Bark If You’re Dirty, located near Indian School Road and Central Avenue in Phoenix and near Indian School and Hayden roads in Scottsdale, allegedly had a male manager at the Phoenix location and a male employee at the Scottsdale location who constantly sexually harassed female employees.

RELATED STORIES

According to the lawsuit, the harassment included inappropriate sexual comments about female employees and customers, physically touching female employees without consent, making suggestions of sex to female employees and showing female employees nude photos.

Even though female workers complained about the harassment to management at both locations for several years, the store allegedly did nothing to stop the harassment.

Further, the store formerly called Wag N’ Wash, also fired some female employees after they complained about the sexual harassment that took place.

As a result, other female employees decided to quit due to the harassment and subsequent retaliation and enabling of it to continue.

In addition to the settlement, Bark if You’re Dirty will also be required to have an independent consultant train its employees, managers, owners, supervisors and human resources employees on sex discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation. The store will also look into its current discrimination and retaliation policies and make the necessary adjustments to prevent sexual harassment from happening in the future.

The store also agreed to not rehire the manager nor employee who sexually harassed the women.

“Sexual harassment in any workplace, no matter how casual or formal the working environment, is illegal and violates federal civil rights law,” Regional Attorney Mary Jo O’Neill of the EEOC’s (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) Phoenix District Office said in a press release.

“Employers have a legal duty to stop, prevent, investigate and eliminate any and all sexual harassment. Employers must take all appropriate actions swiftly in order to protect employees and prevent repeated misconduct and violations of the law.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives a brief speech prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe C...

KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs deploys Arizona National Guard in response to Havasupai flooding

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has deployed National Guard resources in response to severe flooding in Havasupai.

1 hour ago

Diana Moore was sentenced to 66 months in prison for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program. (Pexels...

KTAR.com

Mesa business owner sentenced to 5 years for health care fraud

A Mesa woman was sentenced to 66 months in prison for defrauding Arizona's Medicaid program. She will also pay $21 million in restitution.

6 hours ago

Conceptual design of an office building....

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix developer buys Tempe infill site for next industrial park

A little over a month after acquiring an infill site in Tempe, Evergreen Devco Inc. is ready to start a wholesale conversion.

11 hours ago

Buckeye Police Department car parked at facility...

Payne Moses

3 teens arrested after violence investigation at Buckeye park

Three teenagers were arrested and booked for threatening to shoot a group of people at a Buckeye park in July, authorities said Thursday.

12 hours ago

Two cars collided and ended up on two sides of a street in Peoria...

Payne Moses

2-car collision in Peoria results in 1 dead, 1 injured

A two-car crash in Peoria left one dead and another injured on Thursday evening, authorities announced.

12 hours ago

Donald Trump speaks into microphone...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump focuses on border at Glendale rally, brings Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on stage

Former President Donald Trump delved into a handful of issues but a consistent focal point was the border.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Valley pet stores settle federal sexual harassment complaint for $340,000