ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Office of Tourism reveals new branding to better advertise state’s unique features

Aug 26, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 11:16 am

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

Vibrant Arizona promotional logo New Arizona state brand explained New logo pattern in Vibrant Arizona branding Arizona New Brand Images (Primary Color Stacked Logo + State Symbol Variations) Arizona New Brand Images (Primary Color Logo + Pattern Sun + State Symbol Variations)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Office of Tourism released a new branding palette on Friday to shift the perception of the Grand Canyon state in the eyes of national and global audiences alike.

The multi-faceted brand heralded “Vibrant Arizona” features a logo that seeks to highlight the southwestern state’s topography, colors and six defining pillars of the Arizona experience.

Input from over 2,000 Arizonans informed the effort of AOT, Heart & Soul Marketing and Welcome Strategies, according to a press release.

Over the past year, AOT held in-person and digital listening sessions in 57 state communities including the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

“The key to the success of our refreshed state brand is that Arizonans built and own this story about who we are and what we hold dear,” Lisa Urias, CEO of the Arizona Office of Tourism, said in a press release.

“Talking to a wide range of people across the state helped us ensure our updated brand reflects what Arizonans love about the state and want amplified. This brand emerged as a reflection of those amazing experiences.”

What will the new branding look like in practice?

The primary logo spells out the state name across Arizona’s signature desert landscape, with the “O” carrying the main design feature. The “O” exhibits a pattern made up of mountains, a rising sun and location-based icons such as Saguaro cacti and ponderosa pines.

The newly imagined pattern was created by Hopi and Isleta Pueblo artist Kevin Coochwytewa and made possible by Welcome Strategies.

AOT compared its overall design to that of a woven basket, it being comprised of 14 different symbols that expand outwards. The pattern is meant to exude spiritual and utilitarian significance for the many indigenous peoples that call Arizona home.

Four abbreviated “AZ” logos were also unveiled. Each variation has a mountain landscape at the base of the two letters, three distinguished with a Saguaro cactus, hummingbird or ponderosa pine wedged by the “Z” while one logo option has just plain text.

What are the six defining pillars of the Arizona experience?

After those lengthy conversations with Arizona citizens, AOT determined the following as best descriptors of the state’s offerings: majestic beauty, vibrant arts, culture and experiences, abundant diversity, welcoming warmth and strong connection.

How will this new brand be implemented?

AOT’s “Vibrant Arizona” will be launched as a multichannel campaign in early 2025. Its primary purpose will be to sell Arizona to surrounding markets, other U.S. cities and top international audiences.

The new set of logos will also be unifying symbols for state agencies and provide a complete view of what services are offered by each institution.

Vibrant Arizona will help change the perception of our great state and make us more competitive for both tourism and business. Visit Phoenix is excited to embark on this journey with the state of Arizona,” Ron Price, president and CEO of Visit Phoenix, said in a press release.

 

Arizona Office of Tourism reveals new branding to better advertise state’s unique features