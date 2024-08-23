Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Supporter of Make Elections Fair Act says it’s cleared to go on November ballot

Aug 23, 2024, 2:00 PM

Ballot initiative to make elections equitable beats court challenges...

A judge ordered Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to put Prop 140 on the November ballot on Aug. 22, 2024. (Make Elections Fair AZ File Photo/via Facebook)

(Make Elections Fair AZ File Photo/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One of the top supporters of a ballot initiative to make elections equitable for candidates of all political parties said Arizona voters officially have the freedom to vote yes or no in November.

Chuck Coughlin, the CEO of HighGround Consulting, Inc., said Prop 140 will change the state’s primary election system to an open primary format.

“Arizonans will have the right to choose who they vote for,” Coughlin told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday.

The initiative, also called the Make Elections Fair Act, has faced a series of challenges in court.

Ballot initiative to make elections equitable beats court challenges

However, there’s been a breakthrough thanks to the Arizona Supreme Court, Coughlin said.

“The Supreme Court ruled, about 5:00 yesterday afternoon, that we had met all the challenges,” Coughlin said. “We defeated all the opposition in the court to it. We overcame the signature challenge objection and they ordered us on the ballot.”

He also said Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes was ordered to put the initiative on the ballot.

The Arizona Supreme Court’s recent ruling is in support of a similar ruling in favor of the initiative on Aug. 16.

What does this mean for Arizona voters in November?

If the electorate votes the ballot initiative into law, the primary will no longer be divided between Republicans and Democrats. All candidates will go on one ballot like in the general elections. Then the Legislature will decide how they move forward with the top candidates.

This method will make primary elections easier for independent voters, he added.

“Today it takes six times as many signatures for independent candidates to get on the ballot. That’s why there aren’t many independent candidates,” Coughlin said. “Because it is impossible for an independent candidate to get on the ballot and compete.”

